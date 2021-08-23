CNN —

Zappos sales are rare, but when they do come around, they’re great occasions to score deals on everything from shoes to masks, bags and clothes. And now, one such opportunity has arrived in the form of the VIP Sale, which is offering more than 15,000 items at discounted prices. Whether you’re looking to bolster your fall wardrobe or round out your packing list for a late summer vacation, it’s worth giving the deals a peruse — plus, if you’re a VIP member of the site, there are some extra-sweet perks involved.

Zappos’ VIP Program is a no-brainer if you shop the site: The loyalty program rewards customers with discounts after spending a certain amount, and signing up is both free and super easy. With this sale, your bonuses get even better: You’ll earn 10 points per $1 spent, and then you can redeem them on future purchases: 100 points, or $10, equals $1 off a future purchase. If you have an Amazon Prime account you can sync it with Zappos for 11 points per $1 instead of 10.

We’ve rounded up the best of the best styles from the VIP Sale, which you can shop here (prices are subject to change from the time of publish). Just don’t wait — the sale ends at 9 a.m. P.S.T. on August 30.

Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Soft Bra Sweetie NEVER1310 ($39, originally $65; zappos.com)

This super-comfy bralette was designed for sizes 32DD to 36F, with bigger cups and wide straps for support. The lace is soft, and the mesh backing doesn’t irritate skin after a day of wear, either.

Madewell Flower Embroidered Tiered Midi Dress in Gingham Check ($96.60, originally $138; zappos.com)

This black-and-white dress will get you through the rest of summer’s lazy weekend brunches and well into fall — just pair it with a denim or leather jacket and your favorite ankle boots or sneakers.

Baggallini New Classic Touch Screen Mini Crossbody ($32.64, originally $48; zappos.com)

Perfect for travel, this Baggallini crossbody holds all the essentials for a day of exploring a new place — and it has a clear pocket on the back so you can check your phone without having to take it out. It also comes with a savvy bonus feature: RFID protection, so your credit card info is kept safe while you sightsee.

Miraclesuit Shapewear Tummy Control Shaping Bike Shorts ($37.80, originally $54 zappos.com)

Bike shorts are one of summer’s biggest — and comfiest — looks, and these Miraclesuit ones come with shaping superpowers and a waistband that promises not to roll or dig. Wear them under a dress on a breezy day or under one of the season’s long sweatshirts or tees.

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere V-Neck Sweater ($64.69, originally $118; zappos.com)

A classic black V-neck cardigan gets one thing off the holiday gift list way in advance — or makes the perfect addition to an autumn closet.

The North Face Kids ‘95 Retro Denali Jacket ($69.30, originally $99; zappos.com)

The mini take on a classic North Face jacket is about $20 off during the VIP Sale — and it’s the perfect layer to add on the chilly days coming up.

Vince Camuto Salindera ($63.63, originally $99; zappos.com)

If you have a few late summer/early fall weddings coming up, these block-heel sandals will keep you afloat in the grass for an outdoor ceremony and comfortable for a night of dancing.

Adidas Originals Trefoil Hoodie ($43.57, originally $65; zappos.com)

This iconic hoodie is discounted, making it a great time to scoop up this workout and athleisure staple. Customers give it five stars for fit and comfort — and with a few colors on sale, you might be tempted to add two to your cart.

Le Specs Total Eclipse ($50.38, originally $79; zappos.com)

These well-made shades are a classic shape in a classic colorway, making them a buy-once-wear-forever kind of thing.

Madewell The Transport Camera Bag: Haircalf Edition ($76.97, originally $148; zappos.com)

Great for those who want just enough room for the essentials, this bag is big enough for a Kindle and a pair of sunglasses, and the outside pocket is perfect for keeping your phone in reach.

Madewell Denim Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit in Glenroy Wash ($88.80, originally $148; zappos.com)

This utilitarian coverall is a great one-stop outfit from fall to spring, whether you wear it buttoned up or layered underneath.

