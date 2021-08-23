CNN —

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon at a starting price of $12.99 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($12.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths

Invented by a Swedish engineer in 1949, the dishcloths are reusable, biodegradable and ultra affordable, not to mention highly effective. These dishcloths, which normally retail for $19.99, are machine-washable and dishwasher-safe, so they can be used on messes over and over. And since they’re comprised of renewable and natural fibers, specifically 70% cellulose and 30% cotton, the dishcloths air-dry much more quickly than sponges, so germs and bacteria (and their accompanying odors) don’t have time to grow on them.

When we tested out the Swedish dishcloths for ourselves, we found them to be wildly absorbent (you can see them in action here) and extremely versatile — in addition to becoming a kitchen staple, our reviewer found uses for them in the car and with pets, kids and more.

Read more about them in our full review here and be sure to shop before the price goes back up.