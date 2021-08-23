CNN —

It’s back-to-school time — and for a lot of adults, back-to-the-office time too! — which means that it’s time for back-to-school shopping. And while new pens and notebooks are fun to pick out, there’s almost no back-to-school item that’s more fun to pick out than a lunch box.

But not all lunch boxes are created equally, and finding one that’s sturdy, versatile and attractive can be a challenge. Plus, there are different styles that meet different needs, from backpack- and cooler-style lunch bags to bento boxes for kids and grownups alike. With that in mind, we consulted experts to find the absolute best lunch boxes on the market.

Bento lunch boxes

Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bentgo Kids Chill Lunch Box

Jessica Woo, the self-styled Bento Box Queen, knows from bento boxes! Her charming TikTok account details the beautiful and whimsical lunches she makes for her children in — you guessed it! — bento boxes. Woo picked this lunch box because of its built-in chiller. “You just have to throw it in the freezer and pack up your lunch and it’s ready to go!” she says.

____________________________________________________________________________

OmieBox Bento Box for Kids ($42.50; amazon.com)

Amazon OmieBox Bento Box for Kids

For something a little less child-like, Woo picked out the OmieBox bento lunch box. “This lunchbox comes with a thermos food section to keep warm food stay warm longer so you don’t need a separate container,” she says. Its colorblock design is perfect for the school-aged kid who still uses a lunch box, but who has outgrown styles festooned with trucks or unicorns.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tarlini Bento Box Set ($13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tarlini Bento Box Set

Of course bento boxes aren’t just for kids — they’re also perfect for adults who bring lunch to work, or who need a small lunch box for recreational activities. This microwave- and dishwasher-safe plastic bento box has three compartments for separating food, and comes with utensils included.

Lunch boxes for kids

Easy Lunchboxes 3-Compartment Lunch Containers ($13.95; walmart.com)

Walmart Easy Lunchboxes 3-Compartment Lunch Containers

Beau Coffron — who chronicles the whimsical lunches he makes for his kids inspired by Minions, Disney princesses and Star Wars characters on his site Lunchbox Dad — knows from lunchboxes. We asked him what styles he relies on to protect his creations: “Easy Lunchboxes for plastic and Planetbox for stainless steel,” Coffron says. “I love the price and how simple Easy Lunchboxes are.”

____________________________________________________________________________

PlanetBox Stainless Steel Lunch Box ($84.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PlanetBox Stainless Steel Lunch Box

For parents who prefer metal lunch boxes to plastic ones, Coffron recommends the PlanetBox brand. Though the price may give you sticker shock, Coffron praises these lunchboxes for their durability. “Planetbox is more expensive but they are super durable and will last a long time,” he says.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bento Box with Cutlery Set ($47.95; stuckonyou.us)

Stuck on You Bento Box with Cutlery Set

George Georgievski is a bestselling cookbook author who showcases the school lunches he makes for his kids on Instagram and TikTok. “I find that the bento-style lunch boxes are the easiest ones to pack as a parent and also the most ideal for kids to eat from,” he says. He likes the personalized bento boxes from Stuck On You because they have compartments that separate foods to prevent the dreaded “cross contamination of food” as he puts it, adding “so you shouldn’t hear ‘the apple had a strawberry on it and I’m not eating it.’”

Cooler and insulated lunch boxes

Large Bento Cooler Bag ($34.95; stuckonyou.us)

Stuck on You Large Bento Cooler Bag

“I do recommend a cooler bag,” Georgievski says. “The one I use houses the bento and it also has a pocket that I slide an ice pack in to help keep the fresh produce cool and fresh.” He offered this tip for ensuring food stays cool, even in summer: “I have in the past on super hot days filled zip lock bags with water and froze them overnight to add in the bento.”

____________________________________________________________________________

PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag ($16.09, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag

When it comes to insulated lunch boxes, Coffron likes the PackIt lunch boxes and bags “because they have the cooler built-in,” he says. “You stick the entire thing in the freezer so there are fewer pieces to lose.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Hydro Flask 8L Insulated Lunch Tote ($44.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask 8L Insulated Lunch Tote

This super lightweight (it weighs only 9.6 ounces, unfilled!) insulated tote-style lunch bag is perfect for people on the go. It’s large enough to hold lunch, snacks and a water bottle, and the interior is lined to make cleanup easy in the event of a spill. It comes in three colors, and it is collapsible, so you can fold it up when it’s not in use, or pack it for travel.

Backpack lunch boxes

PackIt Freezable Upright Backpack, Cherry Dots ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon PackIt Freezable Upright Backpack, Cherry Dots

If a backpack-style lunch box is a better choice for your kids (or for you!), Coffron’s pick for insulated lunch boxes, PackIt, also offers its coolers in backpack form. It folds flat when not in use, so it can be stored right in the freezer without taking up a lot of space, and its vertical style allows plenty of room for bottles or thermoses.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rockbros Backpack Cooler ($139.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rockbros Backpack Cooler

The popularity of outdoor activities like hiking and camping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, and if you’re among the people who took to the great outdoors and plan to stay there, this souped up backpack cooler is for you. It has a padded backside and shoulder straps for comfort, and can hold 40 pounds of goods, keeping them cool for up to 48 hours — perfect for a weekend of camping.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coleman Soft Cooler Backpack ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman Soft Cooler Backpack

If spending upwards of a hundred dollars on a cooler isn’t in your budget, this moderately priced cooler backpack from Coleman is a great option. It has padded straps to keep pressure off the shoulders, and an antimicrobial lining to keep mold, mildew and smells from forming.

Lunch boxes for adults

Takenaka Bento Box ($37.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Takenaka Bento Box

For day-to-day needs, Coffron relies on the same Easy Lunchboxes for himself that he uses for his kids. “They are great for adults as well — we use them on trips, for snacks, etc,” he says. But when it comes to something a little more grown-up, he likes a sleek-looking bento box. “For something a little fancier, I’m enjoying Takenaka Bento Boxes; they come in a variety of shapes and sizes.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Bamboo and Metal Lunch Box ($23.13; etsy.com)

Etsy Bamboo and Metal Lunch Box

“As far as adult lunch boxes go I once again can’t go past the bento style,” Georgievski says. “There’s something about having my food in separate compartments that makes my lunch rock! I enjoy creating lunches — my current favourite is my Vietnamese-inspired lettuce cups; I fill the compartments of the bento box with pork, lettuce cups, rice, coriander, hoisin sauce and chili. Then, I simply fill the lettuce cups and enjoy.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Ecozoi Stainless Steel Lunch Box ($34.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ecozoi Stainless Steel Lunch Box

This round metal stackable food container offers a slightly different turn on the bento box. It has four tiers that can hold up to 7 cups of food, and the circular design makes for a smaller footprint than more traditional square or rectangular lunch boxes.