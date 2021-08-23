President Buhari's son marries royal bride in glitzy and glamorous ceremony

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) It was a roll call of Nigeria's most powerful political elites during the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, to the daughter of a prominent monarch in northwestern Kano State, in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

The nuptials, spanning over two days, commenced Friday amid tight security at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, the bride's father, with thousands of well-wishers in attendance.

Fleets of private jets were seen parked on the runway of the Kano airport, sparking outrage among locals on social media.

Over 70 private jets landed in Kano yesterday in which they've attended the wedding fatiha of President's son Yusuf Buhari and Emir of Bichi's daughter Zahra Bayero at Bichi Central Mosque. pic.twitter.com/ZRYkWcqV6D — KanoTwiitterConnect (@KanoTwiiter) August 21, 2021

Days earlier the bride and groom had treated their friends to pre-wedding festivities with a special Polo tournament and the bride turned heads at a 'Frozen' themed bridal shower.

However, her jeweled bridal shower off-the-shoulder gown drew the attention of Kano's Islamic police known as Hisbah as well as strict religious observers on social media.

Read More