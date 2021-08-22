Remnants of Hurricane Grace may bring flooding to central Mexico

(CNN) Remnants of Hurricane Grace, which slammed into Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane Saturday morning, may bring flash floods and mudslides to the central part of the country, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At least eight people are dead and another three missing from the storm, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of at least 120 mph.

Seven of the deceased are from Xalapa and one is from Poza Rica, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, and six of the victims are from the same family, Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia Jimenez of Veracruz said during a press conference.

After making landfall, Grace was downgraded to a tropical storm, Mexico's National Meteorology Service said.

Heavy rainfall will bring the risk of flash flooding and mudslides through the weekend, the center said.

A man walks in a flooded street due to heavy rains caused by Hurricane Grace in Tecolutla, Veracruz, Mexico.

