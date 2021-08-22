93 fugitives arrested in Baltimore-area crime sweep dubbed 'Operation Washout'

(CNN) A multi-agency law enforcement operation resulted in 93 fugitives being arrested, according to the US Marshals Service.

"Operation Washout" focused on wanted violent offenders and gang members in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. The operation, led by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force, was carried out over a two-week period in July.

Among those arrested were four suspects wanted for homicide, 11 wanted for attempted homicide, 26 wanted for domestic violence, three wanted for rape and four wanted in relation to firearms offenses, the US Marshals Service said in a statement on Monday.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 16 documented gang members and gang associates, as well as nine firearms being seized. In total, 110 warrants were served, the US Marshals Service said.

"Arresting these most violent fugitives has enhanced safety for the citizens of Baltimore and the surrounding areas," Johnny Hughes, US Marshal for the District of Maryland, said in the statement. "The United States Marshals Service stands committed to working with our allied law enforcement partners in combating violent crime."

