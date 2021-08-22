Tennessee flooding leaves 15 people dead and about 30 others missing, sheriff says

(CNN) Severe flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday has killed at least 15 people and left approximately 30 people missing, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told CNN affiliate WSMV.

Between five and seven of the missing are children, Davis said in an interview Sunday. The missing are largely from an area of the county that was most heavily impacted by the rising water levels.

The deceased range from "the children to the elderly," Davis said. He previously told the station that two toddlers were among the dead.

"They just went and got one of my best friends and recovered him. He drowned in this," the sheriff said, growing emotional. "It's tough, but we're going to move forward."

Crews from Tennessee Emergency Management are on the scene and helping set up shelters for impacted residents. Davis said a curfew will remain in place. He asked people not to come to Waverly, the county seat, unless absolutely necessary.

