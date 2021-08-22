An Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs just sold for nearly $800,000

(CNN) If you thought Apple computers were expensive, you haven't seen what their manuals go for.

Boston-based RR Auction on Thursday sold an Apple II manual signed by the company's late co-founder Steve Jobs for a whopping $787,484.

The computer's 196-page manual is signed and inscribed opposite the Table of Contents: "Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! steven jobs, 1980."

It's also signed by Mike Markkula, an early investor in Apple and the company's second CEO.

The manual was signed while Jobs and Markkula were in the United Kingdom promoting Apple, RR Auction said in a statement announcing the sale. The recipient was Julian Brewer, the son of an entrepreneur who worked with Apple to distribute their products in the UK.

