In pictures: Flooding immerses Middle Tennessee

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP A building is left in the middle of the road as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tennessee, Sunday, August 22.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday, August 21, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, more than 17 inches of rain was measured in McEwen on Saturday, possibly setting a new state record for 24-hour rainfall, though the data still needs to be checked before the new record is official. The previous record was set in September 1982 with 13.6 inches of rain in Milan, Tennessee.

"It looked more like a hurricane or tornado had gone through the area," Steve Smith, program director and a stormspotter at Huntsville, Alabama's WZYP, told CNN of the damage he saw in Waverly.