A building is left in the middle of the road as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tennessee, Sunday, August 22.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP

In pictures: Flooding immerses Middle Tennessee

Updated 5:56 PM ET, Sun August 22, 2021

A building is left in the middle of the road as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tennessee, Sunday, August 22.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing after deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee on Saturday, August 21, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, more than 17 inches of rain was measured in McEwen on Saturday, possibly setting a new state record for 24-hour rainfall, though the data still needs to be checked before the new record is official. The previous record was set in September 1982 with 13.6 inches of rain in Milan, Tennessee.

"It looked more like a hurricane or tornado had gone through the area," Steve Smith, program director and a stormspotter at Huntsville, Alabama's WZYP, told CNN of the damage he saw in Waverly.

Kalyn Clayton, 16, surveys the damaged kitchen of a home while volunteering with his church youth group in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP
Vehicles are submerged in Trace Creek as a result of severe weather in Waverly, Tennessee.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP
Navy Haley, 14, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering in Waverly, Tennessee.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network
Anthony and Vanessa Yates find their wedding wreath in their flood-damaged home in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP
Heavy rain and thunderstorms led to dangerous flash flooding that covered roads and left behind major damage in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP
Cars and debris are stacked high along Simpson Avenue in Waverly, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP
Josh Whitlock and Stacy Mathieson look through what is left of their home after it burned down following flooding in Waverly, Tennessee.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP