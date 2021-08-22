Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Singapore and Vietnam this week, becoming the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Asia so far. What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward foreign policy trip has taken on new meaning with the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, and she'll face pressure to convince the US' South Asian allies that the US is committed and capable of successful long-term relations.

Monday

G7 leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss how to coordinate an approach to the situation in Afghanistan, including ways to support humanitarian assistance and refugees. The meeting was called after President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke last week about the crisis.

Tuesday

The Tokyo Paralympic Games begin Tuesday and will run through August 4. The games will feature more than 500 events across 21 sports, but