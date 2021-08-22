Hall of Fame hockey player Rod Gilbert, also known as 'Mr. Ranger,' has died

(CNN) Hall of Fame hockey player Rod Gilbert, fondly known as "Mr. Ranger," died on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

His death was confirmed by the National Hockey League in a press release mourning Gilbert's loss and highlighting his impact. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Gilbert, who earned the nickname "Mr. Ranger" while playing his entire 18-season career with the New York Rangers from 1960 to 1978, was the first player ever to have his number retired by the team.

"Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the loss of a true New York icon," Rangers President Chris Drury said in the release. "Growing up a young Rangers fan, one of the first names I ever heard about was Rod Gilbert - he was synonymous with Rangers hockey."

Gilbert's No. 7 banner has hung in the rafters at Madison Square Garden since 1979.

Read More