(CNN) We all have a soft spot in our heart for buttered noodles, but it's not going to cut it for a family dinner on the regular.

Luckily, pasta is a quick meal that nearly always tastes fancier than it really is -- and it's easy for teens and tweens to cook themselves.

Instead of throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, let your kids throw a bunch of ingredients into pasta and see what combinations become their new favorite. Just grab a skillet and make a quick meal out of pantry, fridge and freezer essentials.

Let this be a cheat sheet of ideas for simple dinners (plus leftovers) that can be built around a pasta base.

Mix and match two or three items from the following categories, and you'll have hundreds of ideas for the meal plan.

Read More