(CNN) Anna Nordqvist held her nerve on the final hole to win this year's Women's Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, on Sunday.

The Swedish golfer was all smiles as she was crowned champion after a nerve-wracking end to competition.

Nordqvist was tied on 12 under with playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen coming into the 18th hole but kept her nerve to finish with a par, as she watched the Dane suffer a double bogey.

Nordqvist had not won a major for nearly four years, winning her first back at the 2009 LPGA Championship before adding her second at the 2017 Evian Championship.

"I've been waiting for this one for a while, I haven't won in a couple of years," Nordqvist said after the win.

