Cuban doctors voice rare criticism of government's Covid-19 handling

Havana (CNN)Following widespread anti-government protests last month, the Cuban government is now receiving unprecedented criticism from health care workers who say officials botched the island's response to the pandemic.
Symbols of the socialist health care system pioneered by Fidel Castro, doctors and nurses are usually praised as "heroes in white coats" by the island's state-run media.
In recent years Cuban health care workers have also become a key generator of hard currency for the communist-run government, which sells their services to countries that need doctors.
But as Cuba deals with shortages of medicines and oxygen and hospitals are overwhelmed with surging coronavirus cases, tensions between the government and health care workers --who are required to work for the state-- have boiled over.
During a visit in August to the hard-hit province of Cienfuegos, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz blamed health care workers' lack of discipline and "errors" for the breakdown in medical services.
Marrero acknowledged residents had complained about a lack of medicines as well but said "they are less than the complaints of mistreatment, of neglect or that [doctors] don't make visits. That's incredible!"
The comments ignited a firestorm among health care workers who have borne the brunt of the pandemic in Cuba, often while having to purchase their own protective gear and explain to patients sick with Covid why hospitals have run out of basic medicines and beds.
The Cuban government blames the US embargo for breakdowns in the healthcare system, but critics point out that the same US economic sanctions do not prevent the government from investing in a string of shiny new hotels.