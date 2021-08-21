New Englanders brace for what could be the first hurricane in 30 years

(CNN) Severe weather warnings have been issued across the Northeast as millions of people prepare for what could be the first hurricane to hit New England in 30 years.

The last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991.

Henri remained a tropical storm early Saturday with sustained 70 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said in an update. The storm is expected to become a hurricane Saturday, and it could be at or near hurricane strength when it hits areas of the Northeast, including New England, on Sunday, according to the NHC.

The system's impact is likely to be felt across a broad area, from New York City and Long Island to parts of New England.

As Henri moved north through the Atlantic on Friday, hurricane warnings were issued for more than four million people in areas including the south shore of Long Island, from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, the north shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point as well as from New Haven, Connecticut, to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

