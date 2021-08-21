Man charged after allegedly stealing and reselling more than 23,000 US Open tickets

(CNN) A Philadelphia-area man was charged with allegedly embezzling more than $3 million in tickets to the United States Open Championship over seven years, according to the US Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and 10 counts of wire fraud related to a scheme to embezzle and keep proceeds from the unauthorized sale of tickets to the US Open, Acting US Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement on Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to Fryer's attorney for comment.

The US Open is the third of four major golf championships. It's on the PGA Tour and European Tour schedules.

Authorities allege that Fryer, a former employee of the United States Golf Association (USGA), stole more than 23,000 US Open admission tickets between 2013 and 2019. They say he sold those tickets to third-party ticket brokers for more than $1 million. The face value of the tickets was more than $3 million.

