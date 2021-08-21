Concert celebrating New York City's comeback cut short by severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri

(CNN) Thousands of people celebrating the return of New York City at a concert in Central Park were interrupted by severe weather ahead of Hurricane Henri's anticipated Sunday landfall.

Some of music's biggest names descended on the Great Lawn at New York City's iconic Central Park for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" on Saturday to perform for a vaccinated crowd of 60,000.

The concert was meant to be "a celebration of New York City's comeback" after a challenging 17 months marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and "promote health, safety, and equity," according to a news release for the show.

Nearly three hours after the concert started, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) issued an advisory to all concert attendees in Central Park to evacuate "due to approaching severe weather," according to the agency's Twitter page.

The NYPD advised all attendees to calmly approach the park's exits in guidance with NYPD officers on the ground.