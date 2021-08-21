At least 10 people have died and 31 remain missing in severe flooding in Tennessee

(CNN) At least 10 people, including two toddlers, have died during severe flooding in Tennessee on Saturday, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told CNN affiliate WSMV.

As of Saturday night, 31 people are still missing, Davis told WSMV.

The bodies were recovered after catastrophic flash flooding near Waverly closed US-70, the city's main highway, and placed the community under a boil water advisory, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Waverly is located in Humphreys County about 60 miles west of Nashville.

A reunification center was open Saturday night to assist people who are still searching for loved ones.

Read More