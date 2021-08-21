A man was found dead at New York's Citi Field baseball park

(CNN) A man was found dead at a baseball park in New York on Friday after falling from the second-floor staircase.

The man was discovered at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets in Queens, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told CNN.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9:05 p.m. "Upon arrival, officers observed EMS personnel attending to a 46-year-old male who was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated position," Detective Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the NYPD, said in a statement.

The man fell from the second-floor staircase, police spokesman Hubert Reyes told CNN, citing preliminary investigative details.

It is unclear if the man's death was accidental, Reyes added.

