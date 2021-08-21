Australia suffers its worst day of Covid-19 pandemic as anti-lockdown protests flare

(CNN) Thousands of protesters defied coronavirus lockdowns to hit the streets of Australia's largest cities on Saturday, as the country recorded its highest single-day caseload since the pandemic began.

The states of New South Wales (NSW) -- home to Australia's most populous city, Sydney -- and Victoria reported a total of 886 infections Saturday, amid a raging outbreak of the Delta variant.

NSW, which reported a record 825 locally transmitted cases, also had three coronavirus-related deaths.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said "the Delta strain is like nothing Australia has seen before."

"Even in very strict and harsh lockdowns, the virus is spreading -- and that is a fact," she added. "So what we need to do is to protect ourselves and our loved ones by staying at home, and also by getting vaccinated."