Infant bats babble, just like human babies, study finds

(CNN) Baby bats babble just like human infants when learning to communicate, a new study has found.

Scientists from the Museum of Natural History in Berlin eavesdropped on 20 baby bats -- called pups -- and found that, just like humans, they practice making noises before learning how to talk to others.

The greater sac-winged (Saccopteryx bilineata) bat pups were observed in their natural habitats in Panama and Costa Rica

Researchers took daily audio and video recordings of the pups, tracking them from birth until weaning.

They found the male and female pups babbled daily for around seven weeks, with the "babbling bouts" of "long multisyllabic vocal sequences" lasting up to 43 minutes at a time.

