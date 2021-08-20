California's fast-moving wildfire scorched an area roughly half the size of Chicago in less than a week as thousands more evacuate

(CNN) California's fast-moving Caldor Fire has spread so quickly that it burned an area roughly half the size of Chicago in less than a week, forcing thousands to abandon their homes.

An average of more than 10,000 acres was burned per day in El Dorado County since the fire was sparked Saturday, bringing the total charred land to 68,630 on Thursday as containment remained at zero percent.

The fire had grown 24 times its size from Monday to Wednesday, but its pace slowed Thursday when it swelled by about 5,000 acres.

"The fire activity subsided due to the strong inversion layer early in the day but became active after 3:00 p.m. The fire continues to make runs in the steep drainages with the aid of the large amounts of dead and down material," Cal Fire said Thursday in an update.

Many areas in El Dorado County remain under either evacuation orders or warnings. The number of people evacuated jumped to about 23,000 from 16,380 the previous day, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

