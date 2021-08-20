2 more deaths reported, 5 people still missing after flooding in Haywood County, North Carolina

(CNN) Four people are dead and five remain missing in Haywood County, North Carolina, following flooding caused by Tropical Depression Fred, according to a Friday update from the county's emergency management services.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that two additional victims of the flooding from Tropical Storm Fred have been located and recovered," said Haywood County EMS.

Identification and family notification of the two additional victims are under way and more information about the individuals will be released after that process is completed, authorities said.

In an earlier briefing on Friday, Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher identified the first two fatalities as Frank Mongo, 86, and Franklin Mackenzie, 68. Both men were from Cruso, an unincorporated community in Haywood County.

In this image taken with a drone, a damaged bridge spans the Pigeon River in Bethel, North Carolina, after remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused flooding.

"We will support both of these families in this tragic loss," Christopher said. "Drones and canine teams are assisting our ground and swift water rescue teams again today."

