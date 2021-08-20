Search continues for those unaccounted for after Tropical Depression Fred slammed North Carolina county

(CNN) Authorities in North Carolina are still searching for 17 people who remain unaccounted for after Tropical Depression Fred caused heavy flooding in Haywood County, killing two people.

Three people who were reported missing were found, Haywood County Emergency Management said early Friday morning.

Two people died from drowning when the storm swamped or washed away homes and roads in the western region of the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Cooper toured the area Thursday, saying the number of those unaccounted has "fluctuated."

"We know that the search and rescue efforts are not stopping until we know where people are or we've been able to find somebody," Cooper said.

