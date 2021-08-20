(CNN) A Florida judge ruled Thursday that a case may proceed against former Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, a school resource officer who was widely criticized after he failed to confront a shooter during the deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein denied a motion to dismiss 11 charges, including counts of felony child neglect, according to Peterson's attorney Mark Eiglarsh.

"While we are extremely disappointed with the judge's decision and plan to appeal, we take solace knowing that the truth will come out at trial. My client is innocent of any criminal wrongdoing, and did all he could to save lives during Nikolas Cruz's abhorrent massacre," Eiglarsh said.

"The public has been fed a false narrative about Scot Peterson. We have overwhelming evidence proving that the numerous actions that my client took during the attack was done to save lives," the attorney added.

Peterson, 58, spoke to the media after the first court session on Wednesday.

