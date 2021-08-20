Florida Board of Education orders Broward, Alachua counties to allow mask opt-out in 48 hours or start losing funding

(CNN) The Florida State Board of Education has sent an order to Broward and Alachua counties' school board officials stating that they have 48 hours to comply with the state's wishes to allow an opt-out option for masks or the state will begin withholding funds, according to copies of the orders shown to CNN.

If the school districts do not comply and continue to keep their mask mandates in place, the districts will start facing financial penalties. The state is requesting a list of the annual salaries of all board members, and the State Board of Education will then begin withholding 1/12th of that amount each month from the district's funds, according to the document.

The orders say this measure will be "an initial step" and that "monthly withholding must continue" until the districts are in compliance with the state request or the orders are rescinded.

If Broward or Alachua school districts do not supply a list of salaries, the state says it will use the most recent appropriations estimate for their calculation to withhold funds. Alternatively, if either district complies and allows a parental opt-out, withholding of funds will not occur.

As part of the order, Florida's Commissioner of Education is also requiring the districts' superintendents to certify a report regarding enforcement of a mask mandate. That report should document "any instance" of enforcing the "unlawful face cover mandate policy."

