Former teammate arrested in 2006 murder of University of Miami football player Bryan Pata, authorities say

(CNN) Florida authorities announced an arrest Thursday in the fatal shooting of a University of Miami football player in 2006.

Former teammate Rashaun Travon Jones, 35, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of defensive lineman Bryan Pata in Miami, according to the state attorney's office and Miami-Dade police.

According to the arrest warrant, Pata pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex on November 7, 2006, when he was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him in the head. The 22-year-old died on the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

In the course of the investigation, police learned Pata allegedly had ongoing issues with Jones, and had allegedly previously beaten Jones during a physical altercation, according to the warrant.

About two months prior to the homicide, Pata also told his brother that Jones had allegedly threatened to shoot him in the head. Pata did not report this to the team's head coach despite his brother's pleas to do so, according to the warrant. Investigators also found that Jones had made threats to other individuals, often using a small caliber firearm.

