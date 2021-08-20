Asian Americans reported being targeted at least 4,500 times this year

(CNN) Potri Ranka Manis says she was trying to handout free face masks on the New York City subway when she was assaulted and called a racial slur.

"Mind your own business, c***k. You get out of this state, Chinese. Go home to your dirty country," the 67-year-old Filipina nurse recalls being told last week.

The attack is part of the ongoing wave of anti-Asian bias happening across the United States since last year. A recent report by a coalition tracking racism and discrimination against Asian Americans shows there were at least 4,533 incidents in the first six months of the year and advocates say numerous other attacks have taken place over the summer.

Manis was traveling on the E train on August 10 when she spotted two people who were not wearing face coverings. As a city public health worker, Manis thought she could offer them masks because the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) requires them, she told reporters.

When she approached them, one of them punched her multiple times in the head, according to Manis and a New York Police Department statement.

