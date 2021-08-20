Rafael Nadal pulls out of US Open with foot injury, will miss remainder of 2021

(CNN) Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a foot injury and will therefore take no part in this month's US Open -- the final tennis grand slam of the year.

In a statement posted on social media, the world No. 4 said he had been suffering "much more than I should" with a foot injury, adding that the decision to end his 2021 season was "the way forward to recover and recover well."

The Spaniard, who has a record-equaling 20 grand slam titles to his name, announced in June that he wouldn't be taking part at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics , saying he wanted to "prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy."

Nadal's last outing on a tennis court was at the Citi Open in Washington DC earlier in August where he suffered a shock loss in the round of 16 to South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

His announcement comes just days after Roger Federer said he would also miss the US Open to undergo another knee surgery which will sideline him for "many months."

