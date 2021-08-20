CNN —

Old Navy is a go-to retailer when it comes to affordable clothes for the family, but now the brand has put in place a slate of revamps — ones other retailers should be paying attention to — that will make shopping there far more size-inclusive. Starting today, every women’s style will be available in sizes from 0 to 30 and XS to 4X, and pricing will be consistent across all of them.

Online, there’s no more plus section; the site integrates plus and standard sizing into just one inclusive range of sizes, and the models showcase different body types in sizes 4, 12 and 18, so you can see how the clothes might look in a fit close to your size. The company has also reinvented its fit process and sizing standards using 389 3D digital models of real women, adjusted sleeve openings so bras won’t show, and made sure each size was flattering on each body.

Best of all, there’s more to come in the future: Each and every store is getting redesigned to be more inclusive, too. Layouts will reflect the changes online in real life, with one women’s section housing a full range of sizes in each style and mannequins that are also sized 4, 12 and 18.

We’ve picked out some of our favorite styles from the revamped site — and to celebrate Bodequality, Old Navy is offering customers 30% off your entire order, in addition to up to 50% off items sitewide. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, so you don’t even have to type in a code.

Sleeveless Smocked-Bodice Gingham Top for Women ($18.89, originally $26.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Sleeveless Smocked-Bodice Gingham Top for Women

Perfect for soaking up the last rays of summer or for layering under denim and leather jackets or cozy cardigans in colder temps, this smocked-bodice top will be making outfit appearances all year round.

Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Sky-Hi Straight Black Ripped Jeans for Women ($38.50, originally $49.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Sky-Hi Straight Black Ripped Jeans for Women

If you’re a fellow super-high-waist-lover when it comes to fit, this classic black pair of jeans hits the waist one inch higher than the brand’s high-waisted jeans. They have a hidden superpower, too: The front pockets on these jeans are designed with a little hold-you-in feeling. If you don’t love the distressed effect, non-ripped ones are here (and also on sale).

Semi-Fitted Uniform Pique Polo Shirt 2-Pack for Women ($21, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Semi-Fitted Uniform Pique Polo Shirt 2-Pack for Women

If you need uniform shirts for work, this two-pack of polos will fill out two days’ worth of dressing. They’re available in black, navy and white too.

High-Waisted O.G. Cuffed Black Jean Shorts for Women ($25, originally $39.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted O.G. Cuffed Black Jean Shorts for Women

Cuffed high-waisted black shorts are a summer staple, and the new sizing the company has put in place will help reduce tricky issues like too-tight thighs and waist gaps. Adding two to our cart ASAP.

Breathe On Cross-Front V-Neck Romper for Women ($22.97, originally $39.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Breathe On Cross-Front V-Neck Romper for Women

Throw this easy romper on with a great pair of sneakers for weekend errands and midweek WFH.

High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Button-Fly Cut-Off Jeans for Women ($35.01, originally $49.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Button-Fly Cut-Off Jeans for Women

With a faded blue wash and cropped, raw-edge hem leg, these on-trend jeans are $35 right now — and your new favorite pair for Fridays.

Scoop-Neck Swim Top for Women ($20, originally $26.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Scoop-Neck Swim Top for Women

This LBST (little black swim top) is great for pairing with your favorite colorful bottoms, or with some equally on-sale complementary high-waisted swim bottoms.

Waist-Defined Cami Romper for Women ($30, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Waist-Defined Cami Romper for Women

This ditsy floral print in reds, pinks and golds is the perfect nod to summer — and the one-piece situation makes your getting-dressed decisions for you in one go.

Rib-Knit Seamless Cami Bra for Women ($16.10, originally $22.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Rib-Knit Seamless Cami Bra for Women

Wear it with bike shorts, your favorite skirt or as an extra layer under your hoodie in the fall. This cami bra is your new layering/Saturday morning/Netflix binging go-to.

Sleeveless Waist-Defined Slub-Knit Midi Dress ($24.50, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Sleeveless Waist-Defined Slub-Knit Midi Dress

Perfect for date nights, Sunday lunches or running errands, this saffron-colored dress has a scoop neck and elasticized waist for a comfortable fit.

