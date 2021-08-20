CNN —

Clunky kitchen appliances and tools you use just once a year can take up valuable counter space and end up just gathering dust. However, some kitchen gadgets are well worth having on hand. Whether they save you time, mess or simply are fun to use, this collection of shareworthy cooking savers goes right to the top of our list.

You may have seen some of them on social media as the most useful gadgets quickly gain attention as their popularity soars. Pick up these appliances (large and small), as well as gadgets and accessories, and transform cooking from a chore to a hobby you actually look forward to.

All available on Amazon.ca, sign up for Prime membership, and you can choose to have your kitchen restocked with fast, free two-day shipping. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get cooking!

Countertop appliances

Panasonic NNCD87KS 4-in-1 Combination Oven with Air Fry ($549.99, originally $599.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Panasonic NNCD87KS 4-in-1 Combination Oven with Air Fry

This space-saving combination oven can replace an air fryer, microwave, toaster oven and even your range. The Genius sensor is like having a top chef in your kitchen as it automatically monitors cooking to ensure the best possible result, and it comes with an air fryer basket, a glass tray, wire rack and an enamel cooking surface. With just one touch the auto cook programs will serve up effortlessly delicious dishes, while the auto clean program will leave everything sparkling and ready for the next meal.

Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster ($399.99, originally $449.95; amazon.ca)

Amazon Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Stainless Touchscreen Toaster

You’ve probably seen this smart toaster on TikTok, where it caused quite a stir. It’s the world’s first touchscreen toaster that allows you to customize your settings with three different toasting modes and seven browning levels. Your breakfast will be ready in a fraction of the time of a regular toaster thanks to the proprietary InstaGLO™ Heating System. It’s suitable for all sorts of bread, bagels, waffles and more and has a happy chime to signal your toast is ready to be enjoyed.

Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light, 4-Pack (starting at $35.18; amazon.ca)

Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light, 4-Pack

Get the look of a fully customized kitchen remodel with these under cabinet lights that affix quickly and easily and are controlled by remote. They give a warm white glow perfect for adding ambiance and a little extra task lighting to countertop spaces, plus they’ll deliver 100 hours of light before you’ll need to change the batteries. You can also select the dimmer function to specify the exact level of brightness.

Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale Multifunction Food Scale ($19.59; amazon.ca)

Amazon Etekcity Digital Kitchen Scale Multifunction Food Scale

This sleek digital scale has a slimline profile and looks good enough to leave on your countertops all the time, ready to use. The anti-skid padding keeps it in place, and the tare function allows you to remove the container weight when weighing food.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($32.01; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Consistently highly rated, this cute little waffle maker comes in eight different colours and patterns, including an adorable animal print design. It can handle paninis, waffles, hashbrowns and more, and the lightweight design means it’s easy to store away when not in use.

Small prep gadgets

Multi-Blade Chopper with Large Container ($34.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Multi-Blade Chopper with Large Container

Get your veggies chopped and ready for cooking in no time at all with this multi-blade chopper. The eight replaceable blades can dice, shred and grind, while the hand protector keeps your fingers safe. It’s easy to clean and comes with a little claw applicator to scrape off any residue.

Simpletaste Electric Milk Frother ($18.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Simpletaste Electric Milk Frother

You can skip the coffee shop run when your homemade java has a frothy light topping of milk thanks to this handy gadget. Made from 100% stainless steel, it’s rust-resistant and in its holder, it looks chic on your countertop.

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler ($9.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler

A good peeler can really save you prep time in the kitchen. This affordable option features twin blades for an effortless peel and a non-slip grip handle for safety. It has a built-in potato eye remover to ensure only the best looking spuds make it on your dinner plate.

Tccmeir Avocado Slicer ($13.36; amazon.ca)

Amazon Tccmeir Avocado Slicer

This tool may seem unnecessary — after all, a knife will do the same job — but if you love avo toast or are making a big batch of guacamole, this little kitchen helper will definitely save you time. It quickly peels, removes the pit and cuts into chunks. It can also be used for slicing kiwi fruit.

Starfrit Gourmet Multi Blade Herb Scissors ($9.78; amazon.ca)

Amazon Starfrit Gourmet Multi Blade Herb Scissors

Save dirtying another bowl or cutting board by chopping your herbs right into the pot with these nifty scissors. The multi-blades quickly snip a variety of herbs, and the included silicone brush makes sure you don’t leave any behind.

OXO Good Grips Corn Peeler ($29.38; amazon.ca)

Amazon OXO Good Grips Corn Peeler

Half the fun of eating summer corn is nibbling away on the cob but for seniors, those with facial hair or just people who don’t want to get messy, this tool is a must-have. It quickly scrapes all the kernels off the cob, up to five rows at once! It also makes short work of prep for burrito bowls or corn chowder.

Cooking helpers

Meater Plus 50m Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer ($169; amazon.ca)

Amazon Meater Plus 50m Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

This smart thermometer works with its own app to let you know when your meat is cooked to perfection. The guided cooking system gives you tips and tricks to ensure the perfect cook, and the wireless design makes it a game-changer for barbecues. It’s the ideal gift for the home chef ready to take their grilling game up a notch!

Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain ($24.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain

Simply snap this strainer to the side of your pot and you won’t need to fiddle with a colander or potentially splash yourself with boiling water. The compact and small design easily fits inside kitchen drawers, so it’s always ready for use. It can also be used to drain fat off meats in a frying pan.

Ortarco Silicone Basting Brush ($9.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Ortarco Silicone Basting Brush

Use these easy-to-clean silicone brushes to baste meat, add marinades and oil baking sheets before cooking. The bristles won’t get stuck on food like with traditional pastry brushes, and they can withstand high heats.

Shape+Store MM Meatball Maker ($29.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Shape+Store MM Meatball Maker

Host Italian night without getting a cramp in your hands from rolling meatballs with this meatball shaper. It quickly and easily turns just over 2lbs of meat into 32 perfectly-shaped meatballs. Each one comes out the same size for even cooking times and you can use right away or freeze for later.

Baking accessories

Maxmartt Manual Cake Batter Dispenser ($24.48; amazon.ca)

Amazon Maxmartt Manual Cake Batter Dispenser

You’ll wonder how you ever made pancakes before getting this no-mess dispenser. Simply fill up the jug with your favourite batter and hold it over your pan. Then just squeeze the handle, and the perfect amount of batter will be released. Can also be used for waffles and cupcakes.

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet ($19.29; amazon.ca)

Amazon AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheet

Keep your baking sheets protected and clean and save on parchment paper by using these reusable baking mats. The non-stick surface is perfect for cookies, candy making or just heating up leftovers, and you won’t need to use any cooking spray or oil.

U/D Egg Separator ($17.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon U/D Egg Separator

These sweet little chicks will make short work of separating your eggs for meringues, cakes and more. Just crack the egg onto the top and then when you pour it, only the egg white escapes. They come in a pack of two, one yellow and one pink.

Fastarinsbox Silicone Pastry Mat with Measurement ($11.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Fastarinsbox Silicone Pastry Mat with Measurement

This non-slip mat is the perfect surface to roll out pastry, and the measurements on the side allow you to easily create the perfect sized pie shells and pizza dough. Handy conversions even allow you to switch quickly between different recipes.