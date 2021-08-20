Sydney (CNN) New Zealand will extend a nationwide lockdown for four days after uncovering several locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown began Tuesday over a single infection, the country's first locally transmitted case since February. That patient had contracted highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. Authorities have since uncovered another 30 active cases, including 11 locally transmitted infections that were announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lockdown would give contact tracers a chance to assess how much of the country has been impacted by the coronavirus' spread out of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and where the first patient was identified. Some cases have been discovered in the capital, Wellington.

The extension will last until at least Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.. Authorities will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Ardern said.

The patient at the center of the most recent cluster was an unvaccinated 58-year-old man who had traveled to other parts of the country, and had no obvious link to the border, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Tuesday.

Read More