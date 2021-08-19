Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven out of the capital by US troops. They entered the presidential palace in Kabul hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. In the week prior, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Zabi Karimi/AP

The week in 30 photos

Updated 11:38 PM ET, Thu August 19, 2021

Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven out of the capital by US troops. They entered the presidential palace in Kabul hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. In the week prior, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
Zabi Karimi/AP

It's been a chaotic week in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have retaken control. Thousands of people rushed to the international airport in Kabul, desperately trying to get out of the country, and some were wounded by Taliban fighters who used violence to control the crowd.

The scenes out of Afghanistan have dominated the week's headlines, but other prominent stories include the earthquake aftermath in Haiti and raging wildfires in the western United States.

Take a look at these 30 photos of the week from August 12 to August 19.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter, Esther Daniel, was recovered from the rubble of their home in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Saturday, August 14. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti that morning, leaving more than 2,100 people dead and thousands more injured.
Joseph Odelyn/AP
A home is engulfed by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on Monday, August 16. Dozens of large wildfires are raging across the western United States as the region experiences a historic and unrelenting drought.
Ethan Swope/AP
A cat rests on a protester's shoulders in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, August 18. Protesters, unhappy with the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, were calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Houston's Jake Meyers collides with the outfield wall while trying to make a catch during a Major League Baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, August 16.
Ed Zurga/Getty Images
A man carries a bloodied child as a wounded woman lies on the street after Taliban fighters fired guns and lashed out with whips and other objects to control a crowd outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, August 17. "The violence was indiscriminate," Los Angeles Times photographer Marcus Yam told CNN. "I even watched one Taliban fighter, after firing some shots in the general direction of the crowd, smiling at another Taliban fighter — as though it were a game to them or something."
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Damaged buildings are seen in Bozkurt, Turkey, on Saturday, August 14, after there were deadly flash floods along the country's Black Sea coast. More than 2,000 people evacuated the flood zones.
Stringer/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden walks away from the microphone after speaking at the White House about Afghanistan on Monday, August 16. Biden admitted that the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban retaking control happened more quickly than the US government had anticipated. But he refused to back away from his decision to end the American military's combat mission in the nation, where the United States had fought its longest war. "I stand squarely behind my decision," he said in his speech. "After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces."
Evan Vucci/AP
Chaunda Lee, a single mother of eight w