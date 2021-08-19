Zabi Karimi/AP Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven out of the capital by US troops. They entered the presidential palace in Kabul hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. In the week prior, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance. The week in 30 photos

It's been a chaotic week in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have retaken control. Thousands of people rushed to the international airport in Kabul, desperately trying to get out of the country, and some were wounded by Taliban fighters who used violence to control the crowd.

The scenes out of Afghanistan have dominated the week's headlines, but other prominent stories include the earthquake aftermath in Haiti and raging wildfires in the western United States.

Take a look at these 30 photos of the week from August 12 to August 19.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.