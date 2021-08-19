Thousands more evacuated as California wildfire swells 24 times its size in 2 days

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Updated 3:54 AM ET, Thu August 19, 2021

The Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, California.
The Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, California.

(CNN)The Caldor Fire burning in California has grown 24 times its size in two days, forcing another 10,000 residents to evacuate.

Fueled by wind and dry conditions, the fire burning in El Dorado County swelled to 62,586 acres Wednesday and is 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire was sparked Saturday and the cause is unknown.
&#39;Unprecedented&#39; conditions feed Northern California wildfire, forcing thousands to evacuate
'Unprecedented' conditions feed Northern California wildfire, forcing thousands to evacuate
"The unfortunate thing is that these fires continue to get bigger," Cal Fire Director Thom Porter said Wednesday at a news conference. "But we're surging resources into communities to protect and reduce the impact."
    The fast-moving fire continued to burn through "several steep drainages with the aid of the large amounts of dry vegetation," causing even more evacuations, Cal Fire said Wednesday.
      California's weather has only been making matters worse for those fighting the fires as well as the thousands who were directed to evacuate their homes.
        Read More
        California's large fires remained active Wednesday thanks to a front that pushed through the area, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. Although temperatures will remain on the cooler side, the area is still extremely dry as drought conditions continue to grip the state.
        "Any new fronts that push through will increase the winds on approach, which can be a huge problem for the firefighters," Guy said. "I would say it is like waiting for a wreck to happen. ... You see it happening or coming, and all you can do is wait for the catastrophe to occur with nothing you can do about it."
          The Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, California, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
          The Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, California, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
          To protect people from that dire situation, the number of those evacuated in El Dorado County jumped to 16,380 Wednesday, up from about 6,850 the day prior, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
          "Getting people out of the way of these fires is the best way for us to be able to protect your communities. We need you to evacuate," Porter urged. "Please heed the warnings."
          Darby Flynn is one of thousands who was told to flee the flames, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.
          She told the news outlet she's "glad to be able to evacuate and not be caught in the fire."
          "I just kind of grabbed some things and some important artwork that my mom painted for me and something my aunt made for me and that was pretty much it," she told KCRA. "Otherwise, I just try to remember that things are things and most of them you can replace."
          Meanwhile, two people were airlifted to hospitals after being seriously injured in the area, Cal Fire said. One person approached firefighters, who tried conducting first aid before the person was taken to a hospital. Another person suffered "severe" injuries.
          Damage assessment has not yet begun as the fire remains dynamic and complex, officials said. So far, the fire has destroyed many structures and threatens roughly 6,000 others, Cal Fire officials said. The fire burned at least one elementary school in the Pioneer Union School District, one community church and one post office.
          In Lake County, California, about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, a new wildfire has destroyed a number of homes, officials said. The Cache Fire has burned about 80 acres and is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire.
          "Looks like we got several dozen homes that have been lost here, one civilian injury reported so far," Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin posted on Facebook Wednesday. Evacuation orders had been issued for residents in the county.
          Flames from the Caldor Fire scorch the ground near a structure in Grizzly Flats, California, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
          Flames from the Caldor Fire scorch the ground near a structure in Grizzly Flats, California, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

          More than 25,000 firefighters are battling 104 large fires

          The US is working to tame 104 large fires currently burning, mostly in the West, where drought conditions and red flag warnings continue to fuel the flames, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
          Notably, the Dixie Fire, California's second-largest in history, has not let up, swelling more than 60,000 acres in two days to a total of 662,647 acres burned as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire. The fire has been active for more than a month and is at 35% containment.
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on Wednesday, August 18.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline on Wednesday, August 18.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 51
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          In this long-exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford, California, on Tuesday, August 17.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 51
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard&#39;s car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Destiney Barnard holds Raymond William Goetchius while stranded at a gas station in Doyle, California, on August 17. Barnard's car broke down as she was helping Raymond and his family flee the Dixie Fire.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 51
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Destroyed property is seen August 17 after the Caldor Fire passed through Grizzly Flats, California.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 51
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Firefighters spray water on trees being burned by the Dixie Fire near Janesville, California, on August 17.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 51
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          A firefighting helicopter flies in front of the sun, which was shrouded in thick wildfire smoke near Lakeview, Oregon, on Sunday, August 15.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 51
          Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Wind blows smoke away for a moment, revealing damage from the Parleys Canyon Fire in Utah on Saturday, August 14.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 51
          Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on Thursday, August 12.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          Crews battle a fire in Newhall, California, on Thursday, August 12.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 51
          A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          A table and chairs sit in front of a destroyed home in Greenville, California, on August 12.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 51
          A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
          Photos: Wildfires raging in the West
          A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, on August 10.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 51