Thousands more evacuated as California wildfire swells 24 times its size in 2 days

(CNN) The Caldor Fire burning in California has grown 24 times its size in two days, forcing another 10,000 residents to evacuate.

California's weather has only been making matters worse for those fighting the fires as well as the thousands who were directed to evacuate their homes.

California's large fires remained active Wednesday thanks to a front that pushed through the area, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. Although temperatures will remain on the cooler side, the area is still extremely dry as drought conditions continue to grip the state.

"Any new fronts that push through will increase the winds on approach, which can be a huge problem for the firefighters," Guy said. "I would say it is like waiting for a wreck to happen. ... You see it happening or coming, and all you can do is wait for the catastrophe to occur with nothing you can do about it."

The Caldor Fire burns through trees on Mormom Emigrant Trail east of Sly Park, California, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

To protect people from that dire situation, the number of those evacuated in El Dorado County jumped to 16,380 Wednesday, up from about 6,850 the day prior, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services

"Getting people out of the way of these fires is the best way for us to be able to protect your communities. We need you to evacuate," Porter urged. "Please heed the warnings."

Darby Flynn is one of thousands who was told to flee the flames, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.

She told the news outlet she's "glad to be able to evacuate and not be caught in the fire."

"I just kind of grabbed some things and some important artwork that my mom painted for me and something my aunt made for me and that was pretty much it," she told KCRA. "Otherwise, I just try to remember that things are things and most of them you can replace."

Meanwhile, two people were airlifted to hospitals after being seriously injured in the area, Cal Fire said. One person approached firefighters, who tried conducting first aid before the person was taken to a hospital. Another person suffered "severe" injuries.

Damage assessment has not yet begun as the fire remains dynamic and complex, officials said. So far, the fire has destroyed many structures and threatens roughly 6,000 others, Cal Fire officials said. The fire burned at least one elementary school in the Pioneer Union School District, one community church and one post office.

In Lake County, California, about 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, a new wildfire has destroyed a number of homes, officials said. The Cache Fire has burned about 80 acres and is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire

"Looks like we got several dozen homes that have been lost here, one civilian injury reported so far," Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin posted on Facebook Wednesday. Evacuation orders had been issued for residents in the county.

Flames from the Caldor Fire scorch the ground near a structure in Grizzly Flats, California, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

More than 25,000 firefighters are battling 104 large fires

The US is working to tame 104 large fires currently burning, mostly in the West, where drought conditions and red flag warnings continue to fuel the flames, according to the National Interagency Fire Center

Notably, the Dixie Fire, California's second-largest in history, has not let up, swelling more than 60,000 acres in two days to a total of 662,647 acres burned as of Wednesday, according to Cal Fire . The fire has been active for more than a month and is at 35% containment.