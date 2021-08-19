Family found dead on hiking trail near Yosemite. Authorities don't know what happened

(CNN) Authorities in Mariposa County, California, are trying to determine why a family of three and their dog died on a remote hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite National Park.

Search and rescue workers found the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog on Tuesday near the Devil's Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

They had been reported missing on Monday night.

There were no immediate signs of trauma to the family members, no suicide notes, or any other clear indications of what caused their deaths, Mariposa County Sheriff public information officer Kristie Mitchell told CNN.

First responders initially treated the area as a possible hazmat scene because of concerns that carbon monoxide from nearby mines could have poisoned the family.

