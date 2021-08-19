Judge tosses case against 3 Honolulu police officers accused in the killing of a 16-year-old

(CNN) The three Honolulu police officers who faced various murder charges over the killing of a 16-year-old boy will not stand trial after a judge ruled Wednesday that there was no probable cause to proceed with the case.

Iremamber Sykap was shot eight times through the rear window of a white Honda that police suspected had been stolen and used in a series of crimes, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital following the April 5 shooting . The teen's brother, Mark Sykap, was struck by two bullets and survived.

Officer Geoffrey Thom was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly firing the shots that killed Sykap "without provocation." And officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces faced second-degree attempted murder charges.

Judge William Domingo determined that the officers had no way of knowing that the suspects being pursued in the car chase were unarmed teenagers when they opened fire.

"All we had was a white Honda speeding away, trying to avoid being arrested," Domingo said at the end of a weeks-long preliminary hearing.

