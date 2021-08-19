This California school district will require all eligible students to be vaccinated by mid-November

(CNN) Culver City Unified School District plans to require all eligible students aged 12 and older to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by mid-November, the Southern California district announced this week.

In a letter sent to families Tuesday, the district, located in Los Angeles County, said it would mandate vaccines for all eligible staff and students.

"The deadline for providing the proof of vaccine is Friday, November 19, 2021, to give everyone the opportunity to make their vaccines plans," the letter said.

A spokesperson for the district, which started school Thursday, said the decision has had "great support from the community" so far.

Culver City USD will also require mask wearing and weekly testing for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district.

