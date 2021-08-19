(CNN) Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medal to fund urgent heart surgery for an eight-month-old baby.

"I didn't spend long thinking about this, it was the first fundraiser I came across and I knew it was the right one," she wrote.

Andrejczyk explained that Małysa needed 1.5 million zloty ($383,000) for the urgent surgery. With half the money already raised, she said she wanted to fundraise the other half.

Andrejczyk competes in the women's javelin final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

After starting the auction off at 200,000 zloty ($51,000), she announced on Monday via Facebook that Żabka, a Polish supermarket chain, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

"It's with the greatest pleasure that I give to you, Żabka, my medal which for me is a symbol of struggle, faith and the pursuit of dreams despite the many challenges," she wrote

"I hope for you it will be a symbol of the life of which we fought for together."

The money raised will allow Małysa to get the necessary surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

After winning the auction, Żabka announced that they will be returning the medal to Andrejczyk.

"We were moved by the beautiful and extremely noble gesture of our Olympian," it wrote on Facebook.

"Therefore, we decided to support the collection of funds for the sick Miłoszek. We also decided that the silver medal from Tokyo will remain with Mrs. Maria, who showed how great she is."

Andrejczyk had previous missed out on an Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Games by just two centimeters.