Today, you’ll find a deal on our upgrade pick for best streaming device, a discounted Aerogarden and savings on cookware from Sur La Table. All that and more below.

Apple TV 4K, 64GB ($159.99, originally $179.99; bestbuy.com)

Start prepping for your next TV binge: The previous gen Apple TV 4K, our upgrade pick for best streaming device, is down to $159.99 — that’s $20 off — at Best Buy. Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS and integrates with iTunes and iCloud, allowing you to stream music, photos and videos from your existing library. Plus, if you own compatible Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly share content on your big screen. Your shows will look better than ever with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD, and HDR, which makes for especially vivid colors and detail — and they’ll sound incredible too, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and more at Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Code LABORDAY2021 will snag you 15% off mattresses and 25% off everything else. Meanwhile, Underscored readers can use code CNN20 to take 20% off Allswell’s Luxe and Brick mattresses — a soft and firm option, respectively, so there’s something for every type of sleeper — now through September 6. They’re guaranteed to give you the sweetest of dreams this summer.

Refurbished Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven ($174.99, originally $299.99; woot.com)

It’s an air fryer! It’s a toaster oven! It’s both! This refurbished appliance from Ninja can handle all your cooking needs with six functions, including air-frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating and toasting using 1,800 watts of power. Plus, this extra-large-capacity device heats up family-size meals 30% faster than a traditional oven. As with most Woot! refurbs, this Ninja Foodi should work like new but still comes with a 90-day limited warranty in case.

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Five Star Sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 60% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, Nespresso and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden ($89.99, originally $149.95; bestbuy.com)

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $89.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale and this deal only lasts for one day.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave, Nova or Original mattresses, including the Hybrid and Snow versions, along with 15% off pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else when you use the code SLEEP21. That’s basically an upgrade for your entire bedroom setup — but don’t hesitate, because this Labor Day promotion will be over before you know it.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $399; amazon.com)

Crafters, rejoice! A pair of the cult-favorite Cricut cutting machines is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s the lowest price we’ve seen at $249. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, on sale for $79.99, down from its usual $129.99 price tag — its lowest price ever. This Kindle model is the thinnest and lightest of the devices and features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper — plus, it’s got adjustable brightness levels to make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible.

Not to mention it’s waterproof, so you can read in the tub or poolside without worry. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you can have thousands of titles on hand at all times. You can read more about the Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite budget e-reader, here.

Stasher Bags

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher, now 20% off sitewide. Stasher bags are lauded as the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, nonplastic bags, made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and containing no BPA, no PVC and no latex. Thus, they’re safe to use in freezers, microwaves, boiling water and ovens up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher.

The sale includes bags in several colors and sizes, including half gallon, sandwich and snack — not to mention a few handy packs. Prices start at just $6.39, so be sure to bag your preferred bags before they sell out.

Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop ($57.88, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop, our pick for best budget keyboard, plus a top-notch mouse. The keyboard features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allows for maximum comfort. And right now you can add both the keyboard and mouse to your desk for under $58.

Therabody Wave Series Bundles

Whether you’ve had to forgo your usual massage appointment, you’re feeling tense about the state of the world or you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout, Theragun is here to help. Right now Therabody, the brand that produces the internet-famous massage gun, is offering $50 off select Wave series bundles. You can get the Wave Duo, which can help alleviate lower and neck pain, along with a foam roller for $198, originally $248, or a Wave Solo — a personal favorite of ours for helping with wrist pain — with a foam roller for $178, originally $228.

Refurbished Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum ($329.99, originally $449.99; walmart.com)

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum to $329.99 — a rare deal on a newer model. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s six-month warranty on your purchase.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($99.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $84.99 in Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for back-to-school season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use BTSEXCLUSIVE to take 40% off, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, or log in to your account (it’s free to join!) to get 45% off. Either way, you can afford to get after those summer fitness goals in style.

Beats Studio Buds ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds — the Beats Studio Buds — is now $20 off on Amazon. In testing, we loved how the wedge shape was both practical and fun, not to mention how easy it was to forget you were even wearing them. Each earbud also features a vent, which alleviates pressure within your ear and reduces the feeling of being stuck in a box. Beyond comfort, the sound quality of these earbuds is also excellent — the wide soundstage is particularly great for bass-heavy songs, but you’ll find clear sound for most genres of music.

Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

