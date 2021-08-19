CNN —

Fall is fast approaching, and for the students among us, that means it’s almost time to hit the books. Once again, Apple is giving pen and paper a run for its money with its annual “Back to School” savings event. Right now, you can buy a Mac or iPad at reduced education pricing and Apple will throw in a free pair of AirPods with Charging Case. You can also upgrade to Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for $40, or even AirPods Pro for just $90.

Apple’s education pricing will last through September 27, so there’s plenty of time to pick up your tech of choice. It’s worth noting that the promotions and free AirPods are available while supplies last. These deals are available to accepted and current university students, teachers and staff at all levels — even parents of students are eligible. And to protect your new gear, you can score 20% off AppleCare+ for any eligible product. We break down the benefits of the plan, like greatly reduced repair costs, here.

If you’d prefer to pay for your product in increments, you can use your Apple Card for 0% interest financing. In addition to the Apple Card’s 3% cashback, it’s a great way to take advantage of this Back to School offer.

With all that being said, let’s dive into the deals Apple has offered up this year both at their own site and at other retailers.

Education pricing on Apple’s lineup

As previously mentioned, Apple is serving up discounts on numerous Mac and iPad models for its Back to School event this year, not to mention free AirPods. For starters, you can save up to $200 on the MacBook Air, our top MacBook of 2021. Or, if you’re interested in a powerful upgrade, you can save up to $260 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro and up to $620 off the mighty 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Then there are Apple’s hand-held options: the iPad Pro and the powerful iPad Air. You can save up to $100 on both the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as up to $50 on the iPad Air, our favorite iPad for work and play.

With your purchase, you’ll also have the option to include a Magic Keyboard and the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. Apple’s Magic Keyboard provides unparalleled utility to your iPad as a keyboard and trackpad you can pop right onto your device. The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil lets you interact with your iPad like a drawing tablet with tilt and pressure sensitivity, and it’ll wirelessly charge with any of the iPad models mentioned above.

Moving into the realm of desktop computing power, you can take home Apple’s all-new 24-inch iMac for up to $180 off. You can also save up to $230 off the Mac Mini, a truly versatile little computer. Finally, there’s the Mac Pro, a beast of a machine with potential savings in the thousands depending on how much power you pump into it.

Savings at other retailers

Apple itself isn’t the only site that’s marking down Apple products ahead of back-to-school season. Numerous retailers are offering deals on Apple tech and accessories, so now’s the time to stock up before first period.

One such retailer is Best Buy, which is running all sorts of student deals right now. In order to participate, you must first have a My Best Buy account, which you can register for after signing into Best Buy’s website. From there, you can enroll in Student Deals to receive the offers. These deals are available for both students and parents of students.

Among the Apple products up for grabs are the MacBook Air (starting at $899.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com), 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 chip (starting at $1,099.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com) and 13-inch MacBook pro with an Intel Core i5 processor (starting at $799.99, originally $1,249.99; bestbuy.com). Students and parents can also save on the 11-inch iPad Pro ($949.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com) and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro $1,249.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com).

We’ve compiled even more deals on Apple products and accessories, including the Apple Watch, AirPods and much more. Read on to see what other affordable options there are for the upcoming semester.

MacBook

Apple MacBook Pro

Heading back to school with a trim new MacBook can give you a leg up in note-taking, multitasking and even gaming for those off days. Among the discounted MacBook laptops this year is the MacBook Air, our pick for best MacBook of 2021. This sleek laptop packs Apple’s latest M1 chip. During our testing, it operated over 12 hours at a time and delivered great visuals thanks to its 13-inch retina display. You can nab the entry-level model with an M1 chip for $899, originally $999. If you are looking to upgrade storage or RAM, we’ve listed better deals on other configurations below.

During our MacBook testing, our upgrade pick was the 13-inch MacBook Pro. We used this computer for even more intensive tasks like 8K video rendering, which it performed minutes faster than the MacBook Air due to an extra GPU core. You can put the power to the test for less this school year with the M1 chip-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1239, originally $1299.

MacBook Air

13-inch MacBook Air Gold, 256GB and 8GB RAM ($899.99, originally $999; amazon.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 512GB and 8GB RAM ($1,186, originally $1,249; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 1TB and 8GB RAM ($1,186, originally $1,249; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 2TB and 8GB RAM ($1,747, originally $1,849; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 512GB and 16GB RAM ($1,747, originally $1,849; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 1TB and 16GB RAM ($1,557, originally $1,649; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Air, 1TB and 16GB RAM ($1,936, originally $2,049; expercom.com

MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro, 1.4GHz Intel i5 quad-core (starting at $1,099, originally $1,499; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Pro, 2GHz Intel i5 quad-core (starting at $1,707, originally $1,799; expercom.com

13-inch MacBook Pro, 2.3GHz Intel i5 quad-core (starting at $1,896, originally $1,999; expercom.com

16-inch MacBook Pro, Intel Core i7 6-core and AMD graphics (starting at $2,199, originally $2,399; expercom.com

16-inch MacBook Pro, Intel Core i9 8-core and AMD graphics (starting at $2,599, originally $2,799; expercom.com

iPad

Apple iPad Pro

The iPad in all its forms has long been loved for its portability, power and creative potential. In fact, the 8th Generation iPad was our favorite tablet of 2021, boasting Apple’s speedy A12 Bionic chip and a vibrant, accurate display. And right now, you can get an 8th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi starting at $299, originally $329, and the 8th Generation iPad with Cellular+WiFi starting at $439, originally $459.

Some of these models, and some listed below, may not be back in stock yet. But they’re still available for purchase with plenty of time before school starts up.

iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro Space Gray, 128GB WiFi ($999, originally $1,099; amazon.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro Silver, 128GB WiFi ($1,032, originally $1,099; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro Space Gray, 256GB WiFi ($1,125, originally $1,199; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro Silver, 256GB WiFi ($1,099, originally $1,199; amazon.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 512GB WiFi ($1,315, originally $1,399; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 1TB WiFi ($1,688, originally $1,799; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro, 2TB WiFi ($2,065, originally $2,199; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro, WiFi+Cellular (starting at $1,219, originally $1,299; expercom.com

11-inch iPad Pro, WiFi (starting at $750, originally $799; expercom.com

11-inch iPad Pro, WiFi + Cellular (starting at $938, originally $999; expercom.com

12.9-inch iPad Pro (previous gen), 128GB WiFi (starting at $899, originally $999; expercom.com

11-inch iPad Pro (previous gen), 256GB WiFi (previous gen), 128GB WiFi (starting at $699.99, originally $799.99; target.com

iPad Air

iPad Air, 64GB WiFi ($539, originally $599; amazon.com

iPad Air, 256GB WiFi (starting at $639, originally $749; amazon.com

iPad Air, 64GB WiFi+Cellular (starting at $692, originally $729; expercom.com

iPad Air, 256GB WiFi+Cellular (starting at $834, originally $879; expercom.com

iPad Mini

iPad Mini Space Gray, 64GB WiFi ($369, originally $399; amazon.com

iPad Mini Silver, 64GB WiFi ($387, originally $399; expercom.com

iPad Mini Gold, 64GB WiFi ($369, originally $399; amazon.com

iPad Mini Space Gray, 256GB WiFi ($533, originally $549; expercom.com

iPad Mini Silver, 256GB WiFi ($533, originally $549; expercom.com

iPad Mini Gold, 256GB WiFi ($489.99, originally $549; amazon.com

iPad Mini, WiFi + Cellular (starting at $514, originally $529; expercom.com

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($159.99, originally $199.99; adorama.com

iMac and Mac Mini

Apple iMac

Apple’s been in the computer business for a while now, and it shows. Its latest 24-inch iMac sports a slim, pleasing design and a zippy Apple M1 processor, along with an immaculate 4.5K Retina screen. Meanwhile, the Mac Mini demands you provide your own accessories. But it’s a sleek, powerful little computer that can fit in even the smallest workspaces.

Fortunately, the iMac newcomer is available at a discount, such as the 24-inch iMac 7-core GPU in Silver with 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage and a Magic Keyboard for $1,233, originally $1,299. As always, you can opt for better specs, but you can also upgrade to include a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as well as the aforementioned with a numeric keypad. The only downside is not every color option is discounted (if you aren’t opting for Apple’s Back to School deals).

Another deal we couldn’t help but highlight is this previous-gen 21.5-inch iMac with 256GB and 8GB RAM for $999.99, originally $1,499.99. The quad-core Intel i5 processor inside provides plenty of power, and you won’t be left wanting for details thanks to the Retina 4K display.

iMac

24-inch iMac Green, 7-core GPU (starting at $1,233, originally $1,299; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Blue, 7-core GPU (starting at $1,233, originally $1,299; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Pink, 7-core GPU (starting at $1,233, originally $1,299; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Silver, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Green, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Blue, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Pink, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Yellow, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Purple, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

24-inch iMac Orange, 8-core GPU (starting at $1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

27-inch iMac (previous gen) Retina 5K Display, 3.1GHz Intel i5 6-core, 256GB and 8GB RAM ($1,699, originally $1,799; amazon.com

27-inch iMac (previous gen) Retina 5K Display, 3.1GHz Intel i5 6-core with Radeon Pro 5300, 256GB ($1,708, originally $1,799; expercom.com

Mac Mini

Mac Mini, Apple M1 256GB and 8GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet ($649, originally $699; amazon.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1 512GB and 8GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet ($649, originally $699; amazon.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1 1TB and 8GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet ($1,043, originally $1,099; expercom.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1 2TB and 8GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet ($1,423, originally $1,499; expercom.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 10 Gigabit Ethernet (starting at $755, originally $799; expercom.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1, 16GB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet (starting at $853, originally $899; expercom.com

Mac Mini, Apple M1, 16GB RAM, 10 Gigabit Ethernet (starting at $943, originally $999; expercom.com

Mac Mini, 3.0GHz Intel i-5 6-core, Gigabit Ethernet (starting at $1,043, originally $1,099; expercom.com

Mac Mini, 3.2GHz Intel i-7 6-core, Gigabit Ethernet (starting at $1,230, originally $1,299; expercom.com

Mac accessories

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 ($119.99, originally $129; amazon.com

Apple Magic Mouse 2 Space Gray ($94, originally $99; amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad ($117.60, originally $129; amazon.com

Apple Watch

Apple Apple Watch

The Apple Watch can come in handy for just about any lifestyle, including that of a student or professor. With it, you can keep your schedule, make lists, find out the weather, track your health and much more. These features were expanded greatly with Apple’s latest Series 6. Plus, it’s stylish thanks to so many accessories and watch faces to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 6 is a powerhouse in the Apple Watch family. With Apple’s S6 chip and watchOS 7, you can browse your watch without a hitch. It’s also loaded with a gyroscope for fall detection, an always-on altimeter, and an updated sensor array for heart rate, ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood oxygen monitoring. The Series 6 is available at a discount in a variety of styles, including the vibrant (Product) RED aluminum case and sports band 40mm GPS model for $355, originally $399.

The already affordable Apple Watch SE shares many of these features. It performs smoothly to Apple’s latest watchOS 7, and though it has the previous-gen chip, we didn’t notice any hitches when we tried it for ourselves.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band, 40mm GPS ($349, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, 40mm GPS ($346.21, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, 40mm GPS+Cellular ($429, originally $499; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, 40mm GPS+Cellular ($429, originally $499; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ Sport Band, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($429, originally $499; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($479, originally $529; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($619.93, originally $749; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($700.40, originally $749; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, 40mm GPS ($249, originally $279; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($312.77, originally $359; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE Space Gray Aluminum Case with Charcoal Sport Loop, 44mm GPS+Cellular ($319, originally $359; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, 38mm GPS ($169, originally $199; walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 3 White Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, 38mm GPS ($169, originally $199; walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 3 White Aluminum Case with White Sport Band, 42mm GPS ($199, originally $229; amazon.com

Apple Watch bands

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable, 0.3m ($26.97, originally $29; amazon.com

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable, 1m ($24.99, originally $29; amazon.com

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable, 2m ($34.95, originally $39; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band Black Unity, 40mm ($34, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band White, 40mm ($43.05, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band Black, 44mm ($44.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band Black Unity, 44mm ($39, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band Cantaloupe, 44mm ($44.99, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Sport Band White, 44mm ($42.93, originally $49; amazon.com

Apple Watch Woven Nylon Band, 38mm ($26.95, originally $51.21; walmart.com

iPhone

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

While professors may disagree in a classroom setting, having a great smartphone is a must. Aside from texting and calling, you can use your iPhone to keep track of your schedule, make lists and listen to music for all-important study sessions.

And while there aren’t a ton of iPhones on sale per se, there are offers on a variety of models at Best Buy. Right now, you can save on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone SE with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. You can save even more when you trade-in your old phone, iPhone or not. For example, you can save up to $150 on an iPhone 12, which comes out in your monthly phone payments. When you trade in your current phone with AT&T, you can save up to an additional $700 depending on the device, and up to an additional $830 when you trade in your current iPhone with Sprint.

If you have a lot of handheld Apple tech already, you can pick up the Apple MagSafe Charger ($34, originally $39; amazon.com). This handy wireless charger magnetically snaps right on the back of any iPhone 12 model, as well as the charging cases of AirPods.

iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Pacific Blue, 256GB ($1,085, originally $1,159.97; expercom.com

iPhone Mini Green, 64GB ($625, originally $769; expercom.com

Apple iPhone cases

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe Saddle Brown, iPhone 12 Pro Max ($54, originally $59 ; amazon.com

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe (starting at $49.55, originally $59; amazon.com

Apple cables

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter ($7.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com

Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter ($29, originally $49; amazon.com

AirPods, EarPods and Beats

Apple Apple AirPods

Apple’s audio accessories have majorly excelled in the past few years, with innovations like the AirPods Pro, our favorite true wireless earbuds of 2021. These buds put out raw sound quality that highlights every instrument in a song, and the active noise cancelling (ANC) drowned out distractions everywhere we tested it. You can nab a pair of AirPods Pro for $179.99, originally $249 — and the best price we’ve seen in a few months — on Amazon.

Another of Apple’s heavy hitters is also on sale: AirPods Max. These headphones put out incredible sound, with even better soundstage and booming bass. The ANC was also an A+, neck and neck with Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for best in class. Our only major concern, aside from the strange Smart Case, was the $550 price point. Fortunately, you can pick up AirPods Max $519 right now, which may bring it a bit closer to an affordable range.

We’re also glad to see some Beats on sale, including Beats Solo3, our top-rated on-ear headphones of 2020. Despite their 2016 release, these headphones have held up to time with crisp sound quality and impressive soundstage. Plus, they really lay down the bass. All in all, they’re a great pair of affordable headphones, made moreso with sales like the Beats Solo3 Rose Gold for just $123, originally $199.95.

AirPods

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case ($119, originally $159; amazon.com

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($159.98, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($69.99, originally $79; amazon.com

EarPods

Apple EarPods ($12.99, originally $23; amazon.com

Beats

Beats Solo3 Black ($136.46, originally $199.95; amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Red ($149.95, originally $199.95; amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Club Navy ($169, originally $199.95; amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Club Red ($164.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com

Beats PowerBeats Wireless Black ($129.95, originally $149.95; expercom.com

Beats PowerBeats Wireless White ($129.95, originally $149.95; expercom.com

Beats PowerBeats Wireless Red ($129.95, originally $149.95; expercom.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Beats Black ($39, originally $49.99; amazon.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Flame Blue ($39, originally $49.99; amazon.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Smoke Gray ($39, originally $49.99; amazon.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Yuzu Yellow ($39, originally $49.99; amazon.com

Apple TV and smart home

Apple Apple TV 4K

Just a few months ago, Apple came out with its latest iteration of the Apple TV 4K. And honestly, one of our favorite features is the remote. It’s silver aluminum, ergonomic and intuitive to control. As for the TV part of the package, it hasn’t changed much save for smart home connectivity, slightly improved performance and support for high frame-rate content. That being said, if you’re looking to stay up to date, or you’re new to Apple TV, you can get the latest Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage for less ($169, originally $179; amazon.com), as well as a discounted 64GB model ($189.99, originally $199; amazon.com).

Apple TV

Apple TV HD ($139, originally $149; expercom.com

Apple TV 4K (previous gen), 32GB ($134.18, originally $169; walmart.com

Apple TV 4K (previous gen), 64GB ($179.99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple TV Remote Loop ($5.46, originally $12.99; amazon.com

HomePod

HomePod Mini ($94, originally $99; expercom.com

It’s clear there are a lot of options this year for Back to School. Whichever tech you choose, there are plenty of ways to turn it to your advantage when it comes time to take notes in class, cram for an exam or relax on your day off.

And don’t fret if you’re new to the Apple ecosystem. Apple offers Today at Apple at Home Classes so you can get the most out of your devices. And if you’re more of a reader, Apple’s Learning with Apple can help you ace the basics in no time.

For more great Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons.