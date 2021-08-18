This story was excerpted from the August 18 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's America's "Dunkirk moment."

At least that's how former top US General David Petraeus described the US operation to airlift its citizens and desperate Afghan comrades from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, comparing it to the British retreat from Nazi-occupied Europe in 1940. Petraeus, who once commanded US forces in Afghanistan, also branded President Joe Biden's chaotic withdrawal a disaster.

US military brass hope to eventually be able to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day, and according to Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, the Taliban earlier promised "safe passage" to civilians who want to join the US airlift. But on Wednesday, the Pentagon and State Department issued conflicting statements about the ability of US citizens and Afghans to reach the Kabul airport.

The Pentagon said the Taliban is "guaranteeing safe passage" for US citizens. But State has said it cannot ensure safe transit to the airfield; a few hours later, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters that, "we have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport."

It's hardly reassuring that the US evacuation effort turns on the cooperation of a religious militia that it spent 20 years fighting. And it's unclear whether the Taliban or the US gets the final say in who stays or gets to leave, amid fears of a retribution campaign against those who worked with US and other Western forces.