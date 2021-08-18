Flash flood threat from Tropical Depression Fred continues for the eastern US

Flash flood warnings have been issued across the Appalachians of North Carolina due to the heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Fred – the storm that has already unleashed tornadoes and heavy rainfall further south.

Within the past 24 hours, 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen over the area – with 3 inches falling between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

WLOS Crews rescue stranded drivers in Haywood County, North Carolina on Tuesday after flooding.

Flood watches are in effect for portions of the southern and central Appalachians until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

As of an 11 p.m. update Tuesday night from the National Hurricane Center, Fred was 135 miles south-southwest of Charleston, West Virginia, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Tornado watches are also in effect over the western Carolinas and southwest Virginia, the NHC said.

Fred unleashed heavy rain and a number of tornadoes from Georgia to the Carolinas on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power, according to poweroutage.us, amid reports of downed trees and power lines.

At least two tornadoes were reported in Georgia and three in North Carolina, and several tornado warnings were issued for South Carolina.

Fred made landfall in the Florida Panhandle at Cape San Blas on Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was downgraded to a tropical depression Tuesday morning as it lost strength over land.

CNN’s Kelly McCleary, Theresa Waldrop, Joe Sutton and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.