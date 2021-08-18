A Texas school superintendent speaks out after parents accosted 2 teachers over masks

(CNN) A school superintendent in Texas is speaking out after a teacher was physically assaulted and another harassed in incidents involving masks.

The incidents happened Monday at a "meet-the-teacher" event ahead of the first day of school on Wednesday, Tom Leonard, the superintendent of the Eanes Independent School District in Austin, told CNN. He said he wrote a letter to the public in response.

"Obviously there's people who feel on either side of masks all over the country, and that's no different than in my community," Leonard told CNN.

"We had some parents who, not many (but) a small number, who were making it difficult, I think, for our teachers to do their jobs."

One case concerned a masked teacher and a parent who repeated loudly, "I can't understand you if you don't take that mask off," Leonard said, and the teacher felt uncomfortable and reported it.