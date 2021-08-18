Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt conscious after line drive hit him in his face, manager says

(CNN) A line drive struck Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the face Tuesday in Chicago, dropping him to his knees for several minutes before he was carted off the field on his way to a hospital.

Bassitt, 32, remained there for minutes before training staff helped him up and onto a cart, which drove him off the field as he held a towel to his face.

He was conscious "the entire time," A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game, a 9-0 White Sox victory.

"They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan, and we'll know more about potential fractures or whatever tomorrow," Melvin said

The A's also said on Twitter that Bassitt was "conscious and aware" on the way to the hospital, and that the team would provide additional information when possible.

Teammates looked on, stunned, some with hands over their mouths, as trainers tended to Bassitt on the mound.

Afterward, players tweeted their support. That included Goodwin, who followed his team's own tweet of concern with: "Most definitely, Chris, you are in my prayers for sure brother."

