Hot and dry air continues for the West as Fred approaches the Florida Keys

Grace is once again at tropical storm strength, with the potential to pelt the still-recovering Haiti with wind, rain, floods and mudslides.

Tropical Storm Grace was about 230 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica, early Tuesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Grace’s center is expected to pass near or over Haiti’s Tiburon Peninsula Tuesday morning and move between Cuba and Jamaica in the afternoon, the NHC said.

The storm is headed toward an area of Haiti that is still recovering from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday, killing at least 1,419 people.

“I am worried about the upcoming storm as it can complicate the situation for us,” Jerry Chandler, head of Haiti’s civil protection agency, said Sunday.

Now the area may be contending with possible flash and urban floods and mudslides as Grace delivers 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches across Haiti and the Dominican Republic, the NHC said.

Grace could near hurricane strength

Early Tuesday morning, the storm was lingering near Hispaniola, and will continue to affect the region over the next day with swells likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

Over the next several days, Grace is expected to continue west to west northwest, moving near the Cayman Islands Tuesday night and approaching the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico late Wednesday or early Thursday, the NHC said.

The storm will likely strengthen along its path and could near hurricane strength when it approaches the Yucatan coast, the NHC said. The area will likely get 3 to 6 inches of rain, which may lead to flash flooding and urban flooding.