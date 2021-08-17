Only one Utah district has so far mandated masks for the start of the school year

(CNN) Only one school district in Utah has so far approved a mask mandate for students.

The Grand County School District Commissioners voted Tuesday in favor of the mandate that requires masks for 30 days starting on Thursday, the first day of school for grades K-6.

At the meeting, the public weighed in for and against a mandate, and healthcare workers from the hospital and the health department spoke on why they think masks are necessary.

Ultimately the commissioners voted unanimously to temporarily impose requiring masks.

In a letter sent ahead of the meeting, the commissioners cited the county's high Covid-19 transmission status and shortage of available pediatric ICU beds in the region.

