Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review of state data on fatalities, according to spokesman Douglas Loveday.

The request was submitted August 4 as "a normal part of preparedness to have these available to support local jurisdictions in case they need them," he said.

"The trailers aren't for San Antonio specifically but will be staged there, as that is our staging location for these resources since it is centrally located and where we have space to store them," Loveday said.

Loveday said the trailers were requested after a review of Texas data on fatalities and the increase of fatalities during the state's third Covid-19 wave of the pandemic.

