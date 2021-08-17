Bus driver shortage has districts looking at signing bonuses, alternate routes

(CNN) Trenton Dale, who has driven a school bus in Atlanta for 23 years, loves his job.

"To see the kids grow up and graduate, I mean, that's the most beautiful sight you will see," he told CNN affiliate WXIA earlier this month.

But Dale, like other bus drivers across the country, will have to drive more miles and see more kids at the beginning of this school year because of a driver shortage,

The nationwide need for school bus drivers is expected to remain at "critical levels" over the coming months, with impacts to the industry's ability to provide consistent service stretching well into the school year, according to the National School Transportation Association.

Both contracted school bus transportation companies and district-run operations are struggling to find drivers, as a number of issues, including Covid-19-related health concerns and vaccine hesitancy, continue to escalate "despite the industry's best efforts," Curt Macysyn, executive director of the association, told CNN.

