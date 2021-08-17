Church made famous by Paul Revere reckons with its ties to slavery

(CNN) The main reason people come to visit the Old North Church in Boston's historic North End is to see the famous steeple where two lanterns signaled to Americans Paul Revere's famous cries that "the British are coming!"

"We fit right into a paradox because of this steeple that everyone is looking to as a symbol of freedom and independence," Old North Church & Historic Site Executive Director Nikki Stewart told CNN. "That same steeple was made possible by the labor of slave trade and Africa."

On Tuesday, the National Endowment for the Humanities announced that the Old North Church Foundation was awarded a $75,000 grant. Stewart says the foundation plans on creating a program that reinterprets the church and its congregation's ties to slavery.

A tour of the church grounds currently houses exhibits that were developed separately and created over long stretches of time. "We have a responsibility to tell the complexity of our story and weave it all together," Stewart says. "There will no longer be a situation where we're talking about Paul Revere and then slavery in a separate place on the premises," she says.

Built in 1723, the Old North Church is one of the oldest surviving church buildings in Boston and a significant structure throughout the American Revolution, the Civil War and the creation of the Union. Church grounds were frequented by wealthy merchants, government officials and skilled tradesman, all of whom were likely involved in Boston's burgeoning slave trade.

